Alabama Drive-In Won’t Screen “Beauty And The Beast” Because Of Inclusion Of Gay Character

Drive-In Theatre Cancels “Beauty And The Beast” Due To Gay Character

According to AL.com, an Alabama drive-in theater is refusing to show “Beauty And The Beast” after the director spilled the beans that one of the characters in the movie is gay.

Apparently, in the live-action version of the fairy tale, Gaston’s lackey Lefou (played by Josh Gad) has implied feelings for Gaston. Since we haven’t seen the flick yet, we aren’t sure exactly how this plays out…but Josh Gad has described it as “very subtle,” so we’re speculating that it’s something that would probably fly over little kids’ heads anyway.

Either way, the word “gay” set the Mom & Pop owners of the Henagar Drive-In off and they said they aren’t showing the movie AT ALL, since there’s no way they could watch something like that with their grandkids in the seats next to them and the Lord sharing their popcorn. As they shared to Facebook:

As of December 16th the Henagar Drive-In is under new ownership. Movies scheduled prior to that date and four weeks after this date were not scheduled by the new owners. That being said…It is with great sorrow that I have to tell our customers that we will not be showing Beauty and the Beast at the Henagar Drive-In when it comes out. When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand. We all make choices and I am making mine. For those that do not know Beauty and the Beast is “premiering” their first homosexual character. The producer also says at the end of the movie “there will be a surprise for same-sex couples”. If we can not take our 11 year old grand daughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it. If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it. I know there will be some that do not agree with this decision. That’s fine. We are first and foremost Christians. We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language. Thank you for your support!

So as adults…they can only ever watch movies that are appropriate for children? Ok…

Well, it is their business and not showing the movie is definitely their decision and they 100% have the right to make it. It does seem like overkill to refuse to show the movie before first screening it for content to see if that’s even necessary. However, we have a feeling a lot of folks in our comment section are probably going to go ahead declare that their kids aren’t going to be allowed to see this one as well…

What do you think?

