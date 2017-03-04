Kylie Jenner Blazes Up And Bares Them Cakes Because Why Not?

Kylie Jenner Smokes Marijuana In New Photoshoot

Kylie Jenner’s following closely in her big sis Kim’s footsteps. Now that she’s (somewhat) grown, Her job is basically to take random sexy pictures and sell products…sometimes simultaneously.

Keeping in line with that, she’s just released some new photos of herself topless and smoking on that Calabasas kush….with full hair and makeup, of course.

🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

We guess it’s no biggie. Weed is legal in California after all…and Kylie is over 18. We’re sure she and Tyga have been piff-puffing together on the regular since she was a sophomore in high school anyway.

But of course, Kylie wasn’t done there. She also unveiled photos of her bare butt (shoutout ti Kimmy), which she also plans to screen print on tee shirts and sell to the impressionable children that call themselves her fans.

But we guess selling photos of those plumped-up cakes is just a return on investment for the enhancements she’s purchased. Hit the flip…

