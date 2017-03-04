Chris Brown Says He’s NOT On A Downward Spiral — “I Am Not Hurting Out Here”

Chris Brown Denies Having A Drug Problem

Breezy has a few things to say about that lengthy expose Billboard printed about his ongoing issues with drugs, anger, and mental issues.

The singer swears up and down that none of it has any validity and that it’s yet another pot to smear his good name.

Despite what some have observed as his jittery movements, raspy voice, and interesting jaw motions…Breezy insists that it all a bunch of BS, and a big plot to distract from the promo of his Party Tour on the way.

#ChrisBrown denies claims he has anger and drug issues A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:24pm PST

Chris seems to think his driveway full of lambos is proof that nothing could possibly be going awry in his personal life…which seems incongruous, at best. But hey, if he is in denial doesn’t want help for anything, then that’s what it is.

Hit the flip for more of Breezy’s response to the “bullisht” that came out about him…

