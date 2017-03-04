A Frustrated Chance The Rapper Tells Illinois Governor To ‘Do His Job’ After Meeting About Chicago Schools

Chance The Rapper Meets With Governor Rauner Of Illinois

Chance the Rapper is making sure to lend his celebrity to helping his city. The Grammy winner met with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner on Friday, hoping to help push the official to sign off on immediate funding for poor Chicago Public Schools. Apparently, Rauner vetoed $215 million in school pension assistance last December.

When Chance won his Grammys last week, Rauner tweeted out a congratulatory message…Chance replied with a request for a meeting.

The Governor had already bobbed and weaved on the meeting, rescheduling after the two were originally due for a sit down this past Wednesday.

However, the meeting wasn’t as productive as Chance would have hoped. As he was leaving he told reporters that he was “flustered” about “vague answers” he received from the Governor. He also implored media to focus on his cause and educate the public on how the school situation got so bad in Chicago.

.@chancetherapper is fighting back against @GovRauner's cuts to school funding. "Do your job…give a history of how we ended up here." pic.twitter.com/9RvBMqz5zQ — #AllofUs (@TimeForAllofUs) March 3, 2017

BUT, Chance is still hopeful. He says he’ll have a new strategy together by the beginning of next week…

Chicago Public Schools and I did not lose today. Please don't let that become the narrative. Monday morning I'll have a plan. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 3, 2017

We hope he can help turn things around! It’s always great to see rappers use their influence to help their hometowns in a REAL way.

Twitter/Instagram/Splash