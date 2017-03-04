J.Lo Says She’d Never Consider Getting Back With Her Ex Marc Anthony — “There’s A Reason We’re Not Together”

Jennifer Lopez Shoot Down Marc Anthony Reconciliation Rumor

Jennifer Lopez knows that the whole world has been waiting for her and ex-husband Marc Anthony to go on and get back together ever since he called it quits with Wife #3 a few months ago.

Folks are even drawing comparisons between the 48-year-old baddie and Marc’s new 21-year-old girlfriend, who’s actually younger than his eldest daughter.

But Jenny says everyone can just calm their nerves, because it’s not going down. She spoke with the ladies of The View and let the panel know that she’s 100% comfortable being right where she is with her ex-husband, and not at all concerned about hopping on that ride a second time around.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now. There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. [And] that has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

WELP, that’s that. We guess she’s content running around with Drake, or Casper, or whatever other young man she needs to keep up with her.

Splash/WENN/AKM-GSI