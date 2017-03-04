Preciousess: Happy Mama Ciara Shows Off Her Big Ol’ Ring And Even Bigger Baby Bump

Ciara Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

Ciara is positively glowing these days, and with good reason. With a fresh happy marriage and a brand new baby on the way — not to mention recently signed modeling contract and a brand new record deal — she has a lot to grin and glow about.

CiCi shares some of that positivity with her Instagram fans on Friday. While endorsing Revlon’s “The Love Project” by describing what love means to her in three words, Ciara showed off her huge rock from hubby Russell Wilson, and her huge belly — also from Hubby Russell.

She says Love to her is family, unwavering, and supreme. And she certainly seems happy and glowing while smiling from ear-to-ear and looking ready to pop any day now.

@Revlon #lovein3words. #theloveproject2017. #ad Join The Movement! What does Love mean to you in 3 words? A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 2, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

Awww, cute!

CiCi also has hinting toward the gender of her new bundle of joy in the past few weeks, for those that have been paying attention. Hit the flip…

Instagram/Splash