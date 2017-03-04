Preciousess: Happy Mama Ciara Shows Off Her Big Ol’ Ring And Even Bigger Baby Bump
Ciara Shows Off Growing Baby Bump
Ciara is positively glowing these days, and with good reason. With a fresh happy marriage and a brand new baby on the way — not to mention recently signed modeling contract and a brand new record deal — she has a lot to grin and glow about.
CiCi shares some of that positivity with her Instagram fans on Friday. While endorsing Revlon’s “The Love Project” by describing what love means to her in three words, Ciara showed off her huge rock from hubby Russell Wilson, and her huge belly — also from Hubby Russell.
She says Love to her is family, unwavering, and supreme. And she certainly seems happy and glowing while smiling from ear-to-ear and looking ready to pop any day now.
Awww, cute!
CiCi also has hinting toward the gender of her new bundle of joy in the past few weeks, for those that have been paying attention. Hit the flip…
Instagram/Splash
Peep those emojis? We see a BOY baby there! Of course she’s used girl emojis before as well…so maybe it’s all one big misdirect.
It’s not much we know. Hit the flip for more…
And two weeks ago she was just raving about the color blue while holding that belly.
What do you think? Is lil Future about to have a baby brother??