How Bout Dat? The Ratchet Little “Cash Me Ousside” Girl Is Supposedly Going To Be A Millionaire By The End Of The Year

Danielle Bregoli Making Thousands Off Internet Fame

So apparently it’s so cute for little white girls to be degenerates with terrible attitudes and no respect…because Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. The “Cash Me Ousside” Girl is CASHING IN on her delinquency and ratchetness with paid meet and greets, video appearances, merchandise, and reality TV negotiations.

According to TMZ, Danielle is already demanding $40k for appearances at events, including one to coincide with the upcoming Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

The owner of the festival company also cut a deal to throw Danielle’s 14th birthday party this month and she’ll be taking home a cut of the ticket sales.

Folks over at HeatStreet cite Danielle as a post-millennial guide to social media success…noting that she shrewdly struck the moment her iron became hot and capitalized on the iPad generation’s focus on memes and viral clips.

Sadly, the very things that a normal parent would teach their child NOT to do — dropping out of school, having public street fights caught on tape, and sonning an elder who’s trying to discipline and help you — have all contributed to her success.

With sales of her merch, appearance fees, and lord knows what sort of reality show check on the way…Danielle is projected to end up sitting on a milly by the end of 2017. At 14. With no talent or hope of a diploma. Let that sink.

How bout dat? We’re guessing she better enjoy it all now before she develops an inevitable drug problem and gets pregnant by some f*ckboy…

Dr.Phil/Instagram