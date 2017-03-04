Notorious S.U.V. The Chevy Suburban The Biggie Smalls Was Murdered In Selling oFor $1.5 Million

Notorious B.I.G’s “Deathmobile” Being Sold For $1.5 Million

The owners of a forest green Chevrolet Suburban had no idea that they were owners of one of the most infamous pieces of hip-hop history of all time and now their looking to cash out according to TMZ.

Biggie’s “deathmobile” is being sold for $1.5 million via MomentsInTime, an online merchant of rare and historical memorabilia. The family who owns the truck bought it in October of 1997, just 7 months after The King Of New York was shot dead inside of it in Los Angeles.

The owners had been driving it around for years and had no clue about the vehicle’s backstory until the LAPD had contacted them in regards to the wrongful death court case. There is currently 122,000 miles. The only evidence that the car was involved in a historic murder is a bullet hole in the passenger side seatbelt where Christopher Wallace was sitting.

The infamous bullet-riddled door had been replaced before they bought it.

Image via Moments In Time