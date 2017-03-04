Pumpkin Spice Paranoia: D!¢khead-In-Chief Drumpf Accuses Obama Of Wire-Tapping Trump Tower

Donald Trump Believes Obama Wire-Tapped Trump Tower During Election

The President of the United States is a pretty low-down guy, but he never fails to find a way to sink lower.

Early this morning he went on a Twitter rant accusing Barack Obama of wire tapping Trump Tower in NYC during the election. It appears to be a b!t$#azz attempt to get the media to fetch this new felonious fibs and stop chasing after his favorite Russian chew toy

Peep game:

The first meeting Jeff Sessions had with the Russian Amb was set up by the Obama Administration under education program for 100 Ambs…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Just out: The same Russian Ambassador that met Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Watergate?? LMAOOOO!

Can’t believe that there are actually people, especially Black people, who support this guy and his f**kery.

Even if these claims are somehow true, pretty sure with all the speculation that Trump was stroking Vlady Putin’s flagpole on the low, it would be justified as a matter of national security.

Image via Twitter