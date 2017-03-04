Pumpkin Spice Paranoia: D!¢khead-In-Chief Drumpf Accuses Obama Of Wire-Tapping Trump Tower
- By Bossip Staff
Donald Trump Believes Obama Wire-Tapped Trump Tower During Election
The President of the United States is a pretty low-down guy, but he never fails to find a way to sink lower.
Early this morning he went on a Twitter rant accusing Barack Obama of wire tapping Trump Tower in NYC during the election. It appears to be a b!t$#azz attempt to get the media to fetch this new felonious fibs and stop chasing after his favorite Russian chew toy
Peep game:
Watergate?? LMAOOOO!
Can’t believe that there are actually people, especially Black people, who support this guy and his f**kery.
Even if these claims are somehow true, pretty sure with all the speculation that Trump was stroking Vlady Putin’s flagpole on the low, it would be justified as a matter of national security.
Image via Twitter