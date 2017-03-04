More Hype: Looks Like Drake’s Long-Anticipated New Playlist “More Life” Will Release Today

🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

Drake’s Long Awaited New Playlist ‘More Life’ Looks To Be Dropping Tonight

Aubrey fans have been anxiously waiting for months for the release of their owl god’s new mixt-…playlist More Life.

Well, after some teasing a couple weeks ago on OVO Radio, it appears that today is the day. At least if a posted-then-deleted Instagram photo has anything to say about it.

Drake is still on his Boy Meets World tour which is currently in Sweden, so in true Aubrey fashion, he posted the note in Swedish.

It roughly translates to:

“If you’re reading/translating this, it’s too late.”

If you’re an Owl rapper fan, we suggest you keep your phone charged and be ready for OVOSound Radio later tonight.

