Rumor Control: Too Short Releases A Statement Denying The Virgin Rape Allegations Against Him

Too Short Releases A Statement Denying Rape Allegations

Earlier this week, we reported that one of Too Short’s artists had accused him of sexually assaulting her at an L.A. mansion.

While Short has not been arrested or formally charged, he has released a statement refuting all the allegations against him.

“Today, I read that I am being investigated for allegedly committing sexual assault. The allegations against me are completely false. Let me be clear, I have NEVER had nonconsensual sex with anyone, ever. I have directed my lawyers to vigorously combat these ridiculous claims. I have not been contacted by the LAPD about this matter and doubt I ever will be. If I am, I will direct my lawyers to fully cooperate and turn over 100’s of text messages and other evidence that will prove this woman is falsely accusing me. Thanks for your support.”

At this point we still have no update on the LAPD’s investigation.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see how this unfolds.

