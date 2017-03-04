9-Year-Old Trans Boy Wins $18k After Parent Complaints Got Him Kicked Out Of Boy Scouts, Even Though Other Kids Accepted Him

9-Year-Old Transgender Boy Wins Lawsuit

A nine-year-old New Jersey transgender boy has been awarded $18,000 and a formal apology from the Cub Scouts after being kicked out of his troop last year for not being a natural-born male.

Joe Maldonado joined Pack 87 in October of 2016, but he was asked to leave about a month later as complaints from parents rolled in.

Joe has identified as a boy for more than a year. His mom Kristie says the kids at his school haven’t ever had a problem, but their parents are a different matter. As soon as parents caught wind that Joe was born a girl, they started leaning on the troop to put him out, out of “concern for their kids,” who apparently already knew what the deal was and were totally unbothered by Joe’s presence.

He was allowed back into Scouting earlier this year when the Boy Scouts issued a statement that they would begin allowing transgender children.

Interesting…