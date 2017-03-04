Tidday Minaj: Nicki Let’s Them Thangs Hang In Paris, But Where’s The Remy Ma Response Tho? [Pics]

Nicki Minaj Posts More Remy Ma Diss Diversions On Instagram

Nicki Minaj is generally considered a beacon of bravery, or at least she was until she started trying to deflect attention away from the Remy Ma beef.

That said, Nicki’s week of distraction politricks continued last night as she posted more thirst traps of her solitary hanging tidday. Fashion week is still going strong in Paris and what could possibly be more fashionable that a D-cup?

None of these hi-jinx will divert our attention from the topic at hand, but if you wanna see more Nicki’s free fun bags you can flip the page a few times.

Image via Instagram