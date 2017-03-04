Swirlin’ Again? Lamar Odom Hasn’t Had Enough, Meet The Thick-Thighed Blonde He’s Hangin’ With Now

Lamar Odom Seen Shopping In Beverly Hills With Some Blonde Jawn

One might think after his last couple run-ins with vanilla vixens that Lamar Odom might move on to a place where the berries are blacker, but naw.

Lammy was recently seen wandering the streets of Beverly Hills with this wide-booty Becky. For while we weren’t sure who she was, but after some research we were able to find out a little bit more info.

She is known on Instagram as @em_blondie and she’s not as poppin’ as most IG broads who attach themselves to famous faces. However, she is thick, white, blonde, white, cakey, white and not to keen on the Khloe Kardashian comparisons.

Flip it a few more times to get a good look-see at her.

Images via Instagram