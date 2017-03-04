Here’s What Reggie Bush’s Side Baby Mama Has To Say About His Wife Lilit’s Pregnancy News

Reggie Bush’s Mistress Reacts To His Wife’s Pregnancy News

Lilit and Reggie proved that they ain’t letting a little thing like Reggie conceiving a whole human being outside of their marriage with a woman he barely knew (and paying her millions in family funds to keep it a secret) come between them or dampen their happiness!

Just weeks after Reggie Bush’s side piece Monique Exposito gave birth to their son Preston Alexander…Lilit confirmed that one side baby ain’t stopping no show and surprised the public with a little baby news of her own.

A side-baby won't come between this #BallerificCouple #reggiebush #lilitavagyan A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:12pm PST

But what does Monique have to say?

Shortly after Lilit showed off her happy glowing pic carrying Reggie’s third within-wedlock child, Monique posted a precious pic of her own little Bundle, reminding everyone just how fresh her own baby with Reggie is while the couple cuddles up and shares the new baby news.

#BallerBabies – #ReggieBush's baby is almost a month old! #ballerbaby A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Mar 3, 2017 at 11:15am PST

Welp. The woman has a right to post pictures of her baby whenever she gets the feeling to…but that timing does seem a bit questionable.

But we figure the main person really at fault here is REGGIE, for putting his wife in a position where a woman can even look like she’s shading their marriage with baby photos…

Instagram/Splash