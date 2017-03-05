BlackGirlMagic Spelman Grad Develops Haircare Line For African-American Scalp Ailments



#BlackGirlMagic…

Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham Selling LivSo Haircare Line

For people suffering from severe dry and itchy scalps, a dermatologist is presenting a solution.

Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham, a Spelman college graduate who practices dermatology outside of Columbus, Ohio has developed her LivSo haircare line aimed specifically at people with textured hair who “have felt trapped by dry scalps, damaged hair and ineffective or hazardous products that made their problems worse.”

LivSo features shampoo, conditioner and moisturizing lotion that restores the scalp’s moisture giving textured strands extra layers of protection while exfoliating and removing flakes and strengthening hair follicles.

LivSo is apparently very effective.

In a clinical study, LivSo brought relief to 90 percent of users in just four weeks. The products contain coconut oil, glycolic acid, hydrolyzed oat protein and Abyssinian oil.



LivSo’s Moisturizing Shampoo, Moisturizing Conditioner, and Moisturizing Lotion are available for purchase on Amazon and LivSo.com. To learn more about LivSo, or request a free sample, visit www.livso.com.