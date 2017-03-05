Swirl Friends: Malika Haqq Says Khloe Kardashian Is “Unbelievably Happy” With Tristan Thompson

Malika Haqq Says Khloe Kardashian Is Skipping Her B’Day Trip To Be With Tristan

Malika Haqq celebrated her upcoming 34th birthday in Vegas at 1Oak with a group of friends. But she had to settle for another blonde — Tamar Braxton — by her side at the party because BFF Khloe Kardashian wasn’t available. It sounds like there’s been a lot of that going on as Haqq revealed, her bestie is happily coupled up with Tristan Thompson and super busy spending time with the baller.

“She is so unbelievably happy and I couldn’t be happier for her,” Malika told Us at 1Oak. “[She’s doing] amazing.”

Of course that shouldn’t come as any surprise since Khloe talks about her relationship with Tristan in ever TV and magazine interview that she has.

Haqq’s actual b’day is March 10th and she revealed she’s planning a girl’s trip to DR next week — but once again Khloé isn’t coming — this time because Tristan’s bday is soon after.

“My real goal is to celebrate my birthday every year somewhere where I haven’t been, so it starts this year,” Haqq told Us. “It’s a complete girls’ trip. Khloé is not going to make it. Her boyfriend’s birthday is actually March 13, so she will be with him, but we are going to connect and celebrate together.”

Good for them. Anybody feel bad that it sounds like Malika spent her birthday party answering a bunch of questions about Khloé and Tristan? Yeah, us neither.

Malika also spoke briefly about her split from Ronnie Magro saying:

“I’m very single,” Haqq confirmed to Us on Friday night. “We don’t speak [anymore]. I wouldn’t say it’s on bad terms, but it’s not all that comfortable.”

She also disputed the rumors that Rob Kardashian has been doing poorly since his split from Blac Cyna saying

“I haven’t seen Rob in a very long time, but I look forward to seeing him,” Haqq said. “We need to set it up so I can see him and the baby too. … I hear he’s on a great path. I hear good things.”

Looks like Malika’s squad was pretty strong at 1Oak so Khloe wasn’t missed too much. We noticed Apryl Jones, Mercedes Javid (from Shahs of Sunset), Dorothy Wang (Famously Single 2 and Rich Kids of Beverly Hills), Tamar, sister Khadijah and Rick Ross’ former boo, designer Shateria among the crew.

