R.I.P Pop Singer Turned Music Exec Tommy Page Dead At Only 46

RIP Tommy Page #tommypage #illbeyoureverything #fullhouse #nkotb #newkids #newkidsontheblock #the90s A post shared by NKOTB • New Kids On The Block (@newkidsforever) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

New Kids On The Block Mourn Former Collaborator Tommy Page

Sad news, especially for folks who grew up in the 90’s. Former pop star Tommy Page, whose song “I’ll be Your Everything” made it to #1 on the charts in 1990, has passed away, according to Page Six reports. Page’s body was discovered in New York Friday. He was only 46-years-old.

Page’s post-pop star career included work as an executive at Warner Bros. Records where he worked with artists including Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban and Green Day. He also became an associate publisher at Billboard magazine in 2011 and was promoted to publisher a year later.

“We are all mourning the loss of our friend and colleague, Tommy Page,” Billboard Entertainment Group President John Amato said. “He was a magnetic soul and a true entertainer.”

He was a senior vice president at Cumulus Media Inc. when he died, but previously led artist partnerships, branded content and events at Internet radio company Pandora.

Page is survived by his husband Charlie and their three children. So so sad.

Several members of New Kids on the Block reacted to the news on social media.

The reminders of how precious life is, are all around us. Yet, we so often take the present moment for granted. Be #Thankful for today. ❤ — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) March 5, 2017

So sad to hear about this.😢#riptommypage. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones — Jordan Knight (@jordanknight) March 4, 2017