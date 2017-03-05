Canceled: RHOA Fans Are Turning Against Porsha For Making These INSANE Allegations Against Kandi

Will you be watching???

Porsha Williams Blasted For Spreading Kandi Burruss Drugging Rumor

Porsha Williams is seeing some of her loyal fans turn against for what’s to come on the latest episode of RHOA.

A preview of Sunday’s show has leaked that shows the moment Kandi snaps during a Maui vacation trip, and it’s got some folks steaming mad.

After Kandi and Porsha already feuded over allegations that Porsha tongue kissed Kandi and offered oral sex and Kandi had a 7-year-relationship with a woman“, Kandi will apparently lose her temper when Porsha claims that Kandi tried to DRUG HER and take her to a secret sex dungeon.

Huh?!

Porsha: “You tried to drug me and take me to a sex dungeon.” Kandi: “I will sue your a** if you keep saying that, you lying a** b***.” Porsha: “She has the right to deny that.”

Now RHOA fans are in an uproar and they’re accusing Porsha of making up the insane allegations.



Porsha a.k.a. “True Tea P” is going to address the issue on Instagram Live and will be a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen.

Who do YOU believe in this crazy Porsha VS Kandi drama???

Did she cross the line with the drugging accusations???

