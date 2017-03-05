Maxine Waters Goes In On Donald Trump: “He’s Not Normal, There Is Something Wrong With This President”

Maxine Waters: Donald Trump Does Not Deserve To Be Honored

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has never been shy about her feelings for the 45th President of the United States, and here she is speaking with Joy Reid of MSNBC on the ridiculousness of Donald Trump…

Waters, who also gushed on about how she resonates with millennials, they call me “Auntie,” went to describe Trump as not normal and could not believe how offensive this grown man is:

“He’s not normal,” Waters exclaimed. “And he does not deserve to be honored.” She would further add that that Trump “cannot become presidential” and that he “is not someone that deserved to be President of the United States.”

She ended the interview with the message of “Stay Woke!”

Get ’em Auntie Maxine!!!

Discuss…

Screengrab/MSNBC