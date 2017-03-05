Philando Castile’s Girlfriend Arrested For Beating Woman With Hammer

SMH…

Diamond Reynolds Arrested For Hammer Attack

Diamond “Lavish” Reynolds, the woman who showed the world on Facebook Live that her unarmed boyfriend Philando Castile was brutally murdered by a police officer, is in headlines for a crime. The Minnesota native was arrested this week after authorities say she and two friends brutally beat a woman. Reynolds allegedly used a hammer in the attack.

According to the Star Tribune, the victim told police Diamond and two other women followed her into a parking garage and attacked her. Diamond is accused of punching the victim with her fists before striking her with a hammer and knocking her to the ground. She then allegedly shattered the victim’s windshield with the hammer and one of the other attackers pepper sprayed the woman.

The 27-year-old is facing charges of second- and third-degree assault in the Tuesday morning attack. Her alleged accomplices, Chnika Blair, 18, and Dyamond Richardson, 25 are facing the same charges.

Diamond previously stated she’s battling PTSD, unemployment and eviction since broadcasting Philando Castile’s shooting.