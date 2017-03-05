Yeah, Dat Way: Cardi B Talks Her Offset Coupledom & Explains Leaving #LHHNY

Someone we actually like…

Cardi B On Angie Martinez

After signing a multimillion dollar deal with Atlantic Records, Cardi B stopped by Angie Martinez to speak on her decision to leave LHHNY.

The regular degular shmegular girl from the Bronx recently chatted with the radio legend about her recent dealings including dating Offset and leaving Mona Scott Young’s show.

She also gave her take on the “ShETHER” diss from a female rapper’s perspective.

On Offset:

“I don’t really wanna talk about it,” said Cardi. […] We was macking, kicking it. We both gangstas. He’s a good person. And you want to know something? He makes me very like, motivated. Very motivated, very supportive.”

On leaving LHHNY:

“Because I really want to focus on my music. I cannot focus on two things at the same time and I know that things are going to come for me and it’s going to be great…it was just too much. There’s so many great things that I’m doing right now and the drama just overshadows it. And it has nothing to do with Mona or checks…she pays good. The production people are great people. Sometimes I get a little mad with them and sometimes they get a little mad with me but it’s all good. Sometimes you just have to move on up…”

On ShETHER:

“I performed with them [Remy Ma and Lil Kim] on Saturday before the diss came out and honestly I feel like that whole situation is none of my business,” said Cardi. “That’s not my business, that’s not my concern because the energy that we three had was great, she’s not beefing with me so I don’t know nothing about that energy. […] I don’t do rap battles, if somebody wants to come for me then let’s pull up,” said Cardi. Let’s fight.”

Get that SCHMONEY Cardi.

Watch her on Angie Martinez below.