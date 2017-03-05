Gone Too Soon: Bobby Brown Celebrates Bobbi Kristina’s 24th Birthday
Bobby Brown Posts Sweet Throwback Photos Of Bobbi Kristina
This is so sad. Had she not tragically passed away Bobbi Kristina would have turned 24-years-old on March 4th. Her father Bobby Brown mourned his beloved daughter on Twitter Saturday, posting photos throughout the day.
He also posted messages promoting the website for the nonprofit he and his family have established in her name.
So sad to bury a child. Especially after the tremendous loss of her mother as well.
We can’t even imagine how difficult it must be for Bobby.
At least he is remembering the good times and making sure her name is carried on to promote positivity.
R.I.P Bobbi Kris
We know you are reunited with Whitney in Heaven and that brings some degree of comfort to the sad situation.
Prayers up for Bobby and the Brown family.
