KKK To Protest Sentencing Of Couple Who Crashed Black Child’s Birthday Party With Confederate Flags

KKK Protesting Sentencing Of White Supremacists

After two members of white supremacist organization “Support The Flag” were sentenced for crashing a black child’s birthday party and hurling racial slurs at attendees, they’re now (of course) getting support from the KKK.

As previously reported Kayla Rae Norton, 25, and Jose Ismael Torres, 26, were sentenced to a total of 35 years for inciting terror at the child’s party by driving up with confederate flags and waving a gun while shouting that they were going to “kill the n****s.”

Now the KKK thinks their “shameful” sentencing deserves a protest.

According to FOX 5 about 200 KKK members are expected outside of a Douglas County, Georgia courthouse today at noon. The news station spoke with Stephen Howard, the “imperial wizard,” who told them that they’ll be fully armed and “robed up.”

He also added that the couple’s sentencing is “shameful” and “not right.”

Hopefully this protest stays peaceful and people ignore those hood-clad cowards. Despite the protest, their white supremacist friends are STILL going to jail.

AP Photo/The Journal, Jason Turner