Meet Duckie: The Melaniny Bae Posing In Pics With Rihanna
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
Duckie Is The Next Top Model
For many, it’s not usually a good look to try to pose in pics with Rihanna. Chances are, you’re going to get grossly outshined. Well not this bae. Duckie is a model who’s been making major waves and she doesn’t appear to be stopping any time soon. A star-turning modeling series with Rihanna will do that.
She’s a Sudanese-Australian Top Model and she’s blowing the hell up. Hit the flip to see exactly why.