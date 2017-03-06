Meet Duckie: The Melaniny Bae Posing In Pics With Rihanna

- By Bossip Staff
Duckie Is The Next Top Model

For many, it’s not usually a good look to try to pose in pics with Rihanna. Chances are, you’re going to get grossly outshined. Well not this bae. Duckie is a model who’s been making major waves and she doesn’t appear to be stopping any time soon. A star-turning modeling series with Rihanna will do that.

FW17 @normakamali 💋❤

A post shared by Duckie Thot 💋 (@duckieofficial) on

She’s a Sudanese-Australian Top Model and she’s blowing the hell up. Hit the flip to see exactly why.

Woke up in Paris! ✨

A post shared by Duckie Thot 💋 (@duckieofficial) on

💃🏿 Thank you for having me last night @wonderland 💋❤ #LONDONLOVE

A post shared by Duckie Thot 💋 (@duckieofficial) on

👯 @winnieharlow

A post shared by Duckie Thot 💋 (@duckieofficial) on

🖤 @laquan_smith #Fall17

A post shared by Duckie Thot 💋 (@duckieofficial) on

    @visionaireworld ✨

    A post shared by Duckie Thot 💋 (@duckieofficial) on

    Work attire 💅🏿

    A post shared by Duckie Thot 💋 (@duckieofficial) on

    Looking at you looking at me.

    A post shared by Duckie Thot 💋 (@duckieofficial) on

    New digis. @elitenyc

    A post shared by Duckie Thot 💋 (@duckieofficial) on

    Back where I belong. 🗽

    A post shared by Duckie Thot 💋 (@duckieofficial) on

    Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄 Sending you all my love 💋 Xx

    A post shared by Duckie Thot 💋 (@duckieofficial) on

    Honey I'm home. 🇦🇺

    A post shared by Duckie Thot 💋 (@duckieofficial) on

    NYC ✈️ LA ✈️ MELB

    A post shared by Duckie Thot 💋 (@duckieofficial) on

