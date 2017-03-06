Get Out: A Gallery Of Black People In The Sunken Place
If you saw Get Out then you know there’s a long-standing plot point of black people being stuck in “The Sunken Place” where they lose their blackness and…well we won’t spoil the rest. It’s a fascinating concept (GO SEE THE MOVIE). Then we saw this image floating around the timeline.
And it made us think…what if the Sunken Place is real and these black celebrities are stuck there. Maybe we should help them. Maybe we should snap cell phone pics of them and bring them to safety. Maybe…ah hell. They’ll figure a way out. Let’s see who they are and exactly when they got there..
Cam Newton – Cam went from “I’m a black QB” to not seeing color. Maybe that’s why he can’t tell the difference between his team’s jerseys and another team’s jerseys.
Kanye West – We miss the old Kanye. Now he’s a Kardashian and less woke than Kim. Unbelievable.
Charles Barkley – Barkely suddenly became the posterchild for “What about black on black crime” and it’s been sad to watch.
Stacey Dash – She sold all the way out and can’t even keep a damn job at Fox News after Trump got elected.
Steve Harvey – Steve went out there to meet with Trump and all of them and hasn’t been the same since.
Zoe Saldana – Something about that dusty paint she put on her face really seeped into her brain and jacked her up.
Chrisette Michele – Whoo lawd. Let’s get our prayer warriors together and hope that check was worth it.
Tristan Thompson – He’s currently dating a Kardashian. He may not be in the Sunken Place now…but it’s only a matter of time.
Lil Wayne – Remember when he said he didn’t care about Black Lives Matter and twisted his flag like a baby helicopter? We do.