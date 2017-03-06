Get Out: A Gallery Of Black People In The Sunken Place

Black People In The Sunken Place

If you saw Get Out then you know there’s a long-standing plot point of black people being stuck in “The Sunken Place” where they lose their blackness and…well we won’t spoil the rest. It’s a fascinating concept (GO SEE THE MOVIE). Then we saw this image floating around the timeline.

This photo of Kanye West after watching the movie 'Get Out' has me really thinking 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4nEs481OfZ — Phil. (@EquityThings) March 4, 2017

And it made us think…what if the Sunken Place is real and these black celebrities are stuck there. Maybe we should help them. Maybe we should snap cell phone pics of them and bring them to safety. Maybe…ah hell. They’ll figure a way out. Let’s see who they are and exactly when they got there..