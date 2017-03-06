Get Out: A Gallery Of Black People In The Sunken Place

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18

get-out

Black People In The Sunken Place

If you saw Get Out then you know there’s a long-standing plot point of black people being stuck in “The Sunken Place” where they lose their blackness and…well we won’t spoil the rest. It’s a fascinating concept (GO SEE THE MOVIE). Then we saw this image floating around the timeline.

And it made us think…what if the Sunken Place is real and these black celebrities are stuck there. Maybe we should help them. Maybe we should snap cell phone pics of them and bring them to safety. Maybe…ah hell. They’ll figure a way out. Let’s see who they are and exactly when they got there..

cam newton

Cam Newton – Cam went from “I’m a black QB” to not seeing color. Maybe that’s why he can’t tell the difference between his team’s jerseys and another team’s jerseys.

Kanye West – We miss the old Kanye. Now he’s a Kardashian and less woke than Kim. Unbelievable.

Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson makes a face during a speech at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) convention in Las Vegas

Ben Carson – Where do we even start.

barkley

Charles Barkley – Barkely suddenly became the posterchild for “What about black on black crime” and it’s been sad to watch.

staceydash

Stacey Dash – She sold all the way out and can’t even keep a damn job at Fox News after Trump got elected.

"All-Star Celebrity Apprentice" red carpet event

Omarosa – She was born in the Sunken Place. She lived in it. She bathes in it.

    Continue Slideshow

    steve-harvey-meets-donald-trump

    Steve Harvey – Steve went out there to meet with Trump and all of them and hasn’t been the same since.

    Larry Wilmore Katrina Pierson

    Katrina Pierson – She was Trump’s spokeswoman. Need we say more.

    Zoe Saldana arrives at the premiere of 'Star Trek Beyond'

    Zoe Saldana – Something about that dusty paint she put on her face really seeped into her brain and jacked her up.

    chrisette

    Chrisette Michele – Whoo lawd. Let’s get our prayer warriors together and hope that check was worth it.

    Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson Instagram

    Tristan Thompson – He’s currently dating a Kardashian. He may not be in the Sunken Place now…but it’s only a matter of time.

    Reggie Bush Lilit Avagyan Bush and children Instagram

    Reggie Bush – He was so mind-warped that he got a whole entire fake Kardashian family.

    ray-lewis-cover-600

    Ray Lewis – He’s been shucking and jiving on Fox Sports for a while now and it’s sad to see.

    whitlock

    Jason Whitlock – Same. Same as hell.

    AzealiaBanksBeforeAndAfterBleach

    Azealia Banks – She’s a Trump supporter now? That’s what she’s doing?

    Lil Wayne smiling WENN

    Lil Wayne – Remember when he said he didn’t care about Black Lives Matter and twisted his flag like a baby helicopter? We do.

    van jones

    Van Jones – He went from calling Trump’s presidency a Whitelash to calling Trump presidential and taking pics with his ghastly family members.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus