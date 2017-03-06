“The Ceiling Is The Roof” Here’s Why The Internet Spent The Weekend Dragging The Hell Out Of Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan Spouts Nonsense

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest athlete of all time. But when it comes to public speaking, he has a lot of work to do. We all know about his Hall of Fame speech that lead to the infamous Jordan Crying Meme. Now there’s this: Michael Jordan gave a speech on Saturday for UNC fans and had this weird phrase to say.

happy monday y'all the ceiling is the roof pic.twitter.com/gm3xngm8qR — Charlie Hulme (@charlie_hulme) March 6, 2017

Maybe he was trying to say that the “ceiling is the floor” or something…but he said “the ceiling is the roof” and people are confused. Not only that, they are clowning the hell out of him and even making remixes. Hit the flip to see the GOAT get clowned…again.