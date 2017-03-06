Here’s Why Kandi Can’t Forgive Porsha Williams’ Disgusting Drugging Allegations

RHOA shade files…

Porsha Williams & Kandi Burruss Beef Over RHOA Drugging Allegations

Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss are still going had to head over Posha’s latest bit of shocking allegations.

During Sunday’s episode, viewers saw Kandi lose her temper when Porsha alleged that Kandi wanted to slip her something so she could bring her home for sex.

According to Porsha she heard the info from someone—but she refused to say who made the shocking claim.

Porsha: “You tried to drug me and take me to a sex dungeon.” Kandi: “I will sue your a** if you keep saying that, you lying a** b***.” Porsha: “She has the right to deny that.”

During the episode, Kandi also brought out “receipts” in the form of texts Porsha sent her. In them Porsha said she “wouldn’t try to rape her” after she allegedly tongue kissed Kandi and offered her oral sex.

According to Porsha however, the texts prove nothing;

and she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” to clear her name. While chatting with Andy Cohen alongside fellow guest Charlamagne, Porsha remained adamant that someone told her that Kandi wanted to drug her and the texts in question are 3 years old.

“Let’s clear this up, I said someone told me she said that,” said Porsha. “I mentioned it to her, she has every right to deny it. “Let’s clear it up again. those text messages were from 3 years ago, when I was told that she said that about the drugging, it was last year. […] I think [the tension] it’s because we didn’t have sex. I’m over it, I’m past it.”

Porsha’s bestie Phaedra Parks was also in the audience during “Watch What Happens Live” but she didn’t comment on Porsha and Kandi’s drama–even though she also alleged that Kandi’s a lesbian who’s sleeping with Shamea Morton.

What do YOU think about last night’s explosive RHOA episode???



Kandi’s still (rightfully) steaming mad and she’s speaking out; hit the flip.