Karrueche To Face-Off With Crazy Azz Chris Brown In Court Over Death Threats

Karrueche To Face Chris Brown In Court To Seek Permanent Restraining Order

A couple of weeks ago we reported that Chris Brown had been threatening to kill Karrueche. This week, Karrueche will face her psycho ex in court to tell a judge that this is a matter of life and death according to TMZ.

Apparently Karrueche has been trying to serve Breezy with the restraining order she was granted, but he’s been duckin’ n’ dodgin’ for weeks.

If you remember, in addition to the death threats, Chris has been accused to physically assaulting Karrueche several times. All of which he denies. But c’mon, who is he really fooling?

Kae wants the judge to give Breezy an ultimatum, stay away for 3 years or go to prison. She wants a PERMANENT restraining order and will argue that Chris is as violent with her as he was with Rihanna.

Yeah, dat way.

Image via Instagram