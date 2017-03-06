Lira Galore Says She’s Taking Legal Action Over Her Freaky Flick

Hi haters…

Lira Galore Says She’s Suing Over Her Sextape Leak

After her sextape went viral on the internet, a popular model is taking action.

As previously reported, Lira Galore saw her name trend worldwide after a tape of her servicing a man surfaced. People initially thought it was NBA player Lance Stephenson in the video, but Lira denied it and shrugged off the leaked freaky flick with a series of tweets.

Now the 23-year-old is apparently taking things a step further and filing legal action against the person who leaked it.

She recently sat down with TMZ and explained what really happened with the tape.

According to Lira, the old tape features an ex-boyfriend…

“That video is actually old, it’s an ex-boyfriend,” said Lira. “I don’t know if he [the ex] still has the video, I don’t know how it surfaced.”

and she’s filed a police report against not only the leaker, but the blogs who posted it as well.

“I filed my police report today, we have my lawyers–they’re on top of it. Like I said, we already have information from the number we traced the names,” said Lira. “We already know who you are. I’m taking legal action not only for the person who dished it, but all the blogs who posted it—it was posted without my consent.

When the tape first surfaced several people thought Lira might have been behind the leak herself and was taking the Kim K route to stardom. Her threat of legal action should take that theory to bed (no pun), right?



