Get Well Soon: Fantasia Forced To Cancel Memphis Show After Suffering Second Degree Burns

Fantasia’s Husband Reveals She’s Been Sidelined By Second Degree Burns

Prayer’s up for our girl Fantasia! Her hubby Kendall took over her Instagram Sunday night to announce his wife was not going to be able to perform her show scheduled in Memphis after suffering from severe burns. Tasia’s man posted a photo of her laying on what looks like a hospital bed with most of her right arm wrapped in a bandage.

Burns are no joke! Have you ever experienced second or third-degree burns? Bad business. We hope that Fantasia is okay. Make sure to take care of that wound because it can be really dangerous if the healing process doesn’t go smoothly.

Sorry for the folks in Memphis though. Fantasia live is definitely an experience worth having.

The double posting is a little like calling out sick AND bringing a doctor’s note, but we like that Fantasia and Kendall did something a little extra to let the fans into her world.

Much love to you Fantasia! Get well soon.