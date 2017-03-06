Get Well Soon: Fantasia Forced To Cancel Memphis Show After Suffering Second Degree Burns
Prayer’s up for our girl Fantasia! Her hubby Kendall took over her Instagram Sunday night to announce his wife was not going to be able to perform her show scheduled in Memphis after suffering from severe burns. Tasia’s man posted a photo of her laying on what looks like a hospital bed with most of her right arm wrapped in a bandage.
Speaking on behalf of my wife: "She walks as a powerful force in the earth. Impacting everything she touches and encounters. I love her determination and sheer will power to not accept defeat on any level. She complains little, but so sacrifices much! But there are times when our Father intentionally slows us down to reflect and hear from Him. My Wife experienced an accident today causing 2nd degree burns on her arm. She's steady asking the Doc "Can I perform tonight?" But we must be wise and realize this isn't a race, but rather a marathon. So Memphis, our team is already working to create a means that she can redeem this time with you. She had something truly special planned for tonight. So please, keep my Queen lifted in prayer, asking our God to heal her rapidly with no last negative affects. Rock Soul won't be denied, this is simply a delay that will prove to be necessary for what's to come. We love you all and thank you for your understanding and support! #WeaponsMayForm#NoneShallPropser
Burns are no joke! Have you ever experienced second or third-degree burns? Bad business. We hope that Fantasia is okay. Make sure to take care of that wound because it can be really dangerous if the healing process doesn’t go smoothly.
Sorry for the folks in Memphis though. Fantasia live is definitely an experience worth having.
The double posting is a little like calling out sick AND bringing a doctor’s note, but we like that Fantasia and Kendall did something a little extra to let the fans into her world.
Much love to you Fantasia! Get well soon.