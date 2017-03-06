Don Cheadle Says Trump Casually Asked Friend’s Father “Have You Ever F***ed A Ni**er?”

Don Cheadle Says Trump Used N-Word While Playing Golf With Friend’s Father

We wish we could be shocked and appalled, but this is Donald Trump we’re talking about. He’s rude, racist and misogynist just like the sky is blue, water is wet and Solange is a much better bodyguard than Julius.

That said, actor Don Cheadle’s assertion that the President of the United States drops n-word bombs as often as NYer’s say “deadazz” is still pretty disgusting.

The day is coming where Trump says “ni**er” when goes on one of his Twitter rants. Just wait on it.

