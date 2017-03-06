Big Sean And Jhene Aiko, DJ Khaled And Baby Asahd, Karrueche, C-Milli And More At iHeartRadio Music Awards

DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd Steals The Show At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Music Awards were held in Los Angeles at the Forum in Inglewood Sunday night. Our favorite moment hands down had to be when DJ Khaled brought out his new baby son Asahd. Isn’t he sooooo cute? We just wish Khaled had brought some headphones to protect his ears. We were worried bout the little guy with all that loud noise in the building.

Ty Dolla $ign also brought his daughter Jailynn. Isn’t she beautiful? She’s got her dad’s eyes for sure.

Lots of other stars were also in attendance including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Karrueche Tran, Christina Milian, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko and more. We would have made this a who looked more bangin post but… well you’ll see. Let’s just say not all of the artists made the best choices in the wardrobe department. Hit the flip for more photos of your faves at the event.

WENN