Poor Thang: Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Battling Postpartum Depression

Chrissy Teigen Says She Has Postpartum Depression

After having her beautiful daughter with John Legend, Chrissy Teigen is opening up on a mental health battle she’s been facing.

Teigen is the latest celebrity to give fans an honest look into their battle with postpartum depression. Postpartum is clinical depression after childbirth that can affect both sexes.

Chrissy is the latest cover girl for Glamour Magazine and inside she’s revealing the moment she found out that postpartum was affecting her

According to Chrissy, she hated getting out of the bed in the morning and began lashing out at staff members on “Lip Sync Battle” after she gave birth to baby Luna.

Via PEOPLE:

“Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me,” she says. The celebrity foodie also found herself more moody and emotional than before she became a mother. “One thing that really got me was just how short I was with people. I would be in my dressing room, sitting in a robe, getting hair and makeup done, and a crew member would knock on the door and ask: ‘Chrissy, do you know the lyrics to this song?’ And I would lose it. Or ‘Chrissy, do you like these cat ears, or these panda hands?’ And I’d be like: ‘Whatever you want. I don’t care.’ They would leave. My eyes would well up, and I would burst into tears. My makeup artist would pat them dry and give me a few minutes,” Teigen adds.

She also added that her hubby John Legend has been her biggest supporter.

According to Chrissy she opened up on her issues because she wants people to know that it “does not discriminate.”

Kudos to Chrissy for her honesty.

