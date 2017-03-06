R.I.P. Mel B Grieves The Loss Of Her Father After 5 Years Suffering With Cancer

- By Bossip Staff
Mel B’s Father Passes Away At Age 63

It’s a sad day for Mel B and her family. The former Spice Girls singer has lost her father after 5 long hard-fought years against cancer according to PageSix.

Mel’s day job as host of America’s Got Talent will be put on hold for at least a week as she takes time to grieve with her family.

We’d like to offer Mel and her loved ones our sincerest condolences.

Image via WENN

Categories: Jesus Take The Wheel, News, R.I.P.

