R.I.P. Mel B Grieves The Loss Of Her Father After 5 Years Suffering With Cancer

Mel B’s Father Passes Away At Age 63

It’s a sad day for Mel B and her family. The former Spice Girls singer has lost her father after 5 long hard-fought years against cancer according to PageSix.

It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday. Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma's and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years. Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve With love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x Be Free Dad A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:23am PST

Mel’s day job as host of America’s Got Talent will be put on hold for at least a week as she takes time to grieve with her family.

We’d like to offer Mel and her loved ones our sincerest condolences.

Image via WENN