Quick Thinkin’: Peep This Story Of A Smart Atlanta Woman Who Saved Herself And Husband During Carjacking

Woman Saves Herself And Husband From Potentially Violent Carjacking

According to a report on WSBTV, a quick-thinking woman most likely saved her life, as well as the life of her husband during a harrowing carjacking.

While driving down the Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta with her husband, the unidentified woman says a man jumped in their car, put a gun to her head and told her to drive.

So drive she did. For almost an hour. Until…

She spotted a police officer in a marked car out on patrol on Sandtown Road.

“When I saw that one, I said ‘Help me,’ and then pulled in front of him. I was like going to run on into him,” the victim said. Atlanta police captain Rick Mason said it took him a minute to realize what was happening. “I thought she was texting and driving, so I stopped and was watching her to see what she was doing and she looked up, made eye contact and she actually mouthed the words, ‘Help me,’” he said.

At that point the woman ran from car screaming out to the officer that she was being carjacked.

The gunman fled the scene in the victim’s car but soon ran head-on into another motorist which lead to a broken leg and his arrest.

God don’t like ugly and he damn sure don’t like ugly carjackers.

Image via WSBTV