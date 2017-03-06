Race Matters: Lanvin Accused Of Trying To Keep Women Of Color Off Their PFW Runway
Did Lanvin Request Not To See Black Models For Paris Castings?
Racism and discrimination in the fashion industry are certainly nothing new but we are terribly disappointed to read about some of the horrors reportedly taking place during castings in Paris this year. Casting director James Scully posted a really revealing message about some of the horrible things he’s been hearing and we are definitely glad he’s not afraid to shine a lot on the crazy.
So true to my promise at #bofvoices that I would be a voice for any models, agents or all who see things wrong with this business I'm disappointed to come to Paris and hear that the usual suspects are up to the same tricks. I was very disturbed to hear from a number of girls this morning that yesterday at the Balenciaga casting Madia & Ramy (serial abusers) held a casting in which they made over 150 girls wait in a stairwell told them they would have to stay over 3 hours to be seen and not to leave. In their usual fashion they shut the door went to lunch and turned off the lights, to the stairs leaving every girl with only the lights of their phones to see. Not only was this sadistic and cruel it was dangerous and left more than a few of the girls I spoke with traumatized. Most of the girls have asked to have their options for Balenciaga cancelled as well as Hermes and Ellie Saab who they also cast for because they refuse to be treated like animals. Balenciaga part of Kering it is a public company and these houses need to know what the people they hire are doing on their behalf before a well deserved law suit comes their way. On top of that I have heard from several agents, some of whom are black that they have received mandate from Lanvin that they do not want to be presented with women of color. And another big house is trying to sneak 15 year olds into paris! It's inconceivable to me that people have no regard for human decency or the lives and feelings of these girls, especially when too too many of these models are under the age of 18 and clearly not equipped to be here but god forbid well sacrifice anything or anyone for an exclusive right? If this behavior continues it's gonna be a long cold week in paris. Please keep sharing your stories with me and I will continue to to share them for you. It seems to be the only way we can force change and give the power back to you models and agents where it rightfully belongs. And I encourage any and all to share this post #watchthisspace
What he describes as happening at Balenciaga is horrific, but we were especially upset by the claims about Lanvin that Scully reported:
On top of that I have heard from several agents, some of whom are black that they have received mandate from Lanvin that they do not want to be presented with women of color.
According to Style Mic discrimination at Lanvin seems out of character because both their January and September Men’s shows at Paris Fashion Week included several black models.
Guess they only black male models???
Ultimately it looks like Lanvin did end up casting a few women of color for their show. Do you think it was pressure following Scully’s post? Or is it possible he was misinformed. Is one or two models EVER enough?
Scully’s post also seems to have made an impact at Balenciaga because the label issued a statement to Fashionista saying that it sent out apologies to all models involved in its casting process and that it had fired the casting director responsible for the incident.
“Balenciaga condemns this incident and will continue to be deeply committed to ensure the most respectful working conditions for the models,” the rep said.
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://www.naijarepublic.com/race-matters-lanvin-accused-of-trying-to-keep-women-of-color-off-their-pfw-runway/ Race Matters: Lanvin Accused Of Trying To Keep Women Of Color Off Their PFW Runway - NaijaRepublic Site