Race Matters: Lanvin Accused Of Trying To Keep Women Of Color Off Their PFW Runway

Did Lanvin Request Not To See Black Models For Paris Castings?

Racism and discrimination in the fashion industry are certainly nothing new but we are terribly disappointed to read about some of the horrors reportedly taking place during castings in Paris this year. Casting director James Scully posted a really revealing message about some of the horrible things he’s been hearing and we are definitely glad he’s not afraid to shine a lot on the crazy.

What he describes as happening at Balenciaga is horrific, but we were especially upset by the claims about Lanvin that Scully reported:

On top of that I have heard from several agents, some of whom are black that they have received mandate from Lanvin that they do not want to be presented with women of color.

According to Style Mic discrimination at Lanvin seems out of character because both their January and September Men’s shows at Paris Fashion Week included several black models.

Guess they only black male models???

Ultimately it looks like Lanvin did end up casting a few women of color for their show. Do you think it was pressure following Scully’s post? Or is it possible he was misinformed. Is one or two models EVER enough?

Scully’s post also seems to have made an impact at Balenciaga because the label issued a statement to Fashionista saying that it sent out apologies to all models involved in its casting process and that it had fired the casting director responsible for the incident.