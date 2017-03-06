GA Man Arrested After Neighbors Witness Him Dragging Dead Body Into Home

Jesus take the wheel!

Georgia Man Arrested After Dragging Dead Body Into House

A morbid story of a Georgia man dragging a body into a house is making national headlines. Local authorities report that a Jonesboro, GA man shocked neighbors when he was seen pulling a corpse into his home after shots were fired.

According to WISTV, Cornelius Burnley, 44, shot and killed 49-year-old Phillip Goodman.

Shortly thereafter a witness called police to report that they’d witnessed not only the shooting but the dragging of Goodman’s body into a home. Burnley was taken into custody and is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Details surrounding the shooting are skimpy, police do not believe that it was a random act but a motive has not been released.

Burnley’s bond for the heinous crime has since been denied.

Details surrounding the shooting are skimpy, police do not believe that it was a random act but a motive has not been released.