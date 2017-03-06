The 22 Realest Examples Of People Buttoning Up For Interviews And Not Giving A Damn Once They Get The Job

You In An Interview vs. You At Work

We’ve all been there before. All prim and proper at a job interview. We’re putting on our best shows, best feet forward and trying to impress bosses. Then we get the job and all bets are off. These twitter users know exactly how it is and broke it down to perfection.

me in job interview: I'm so excited to work here & help in any way I can!

*gets hired*

manager: can u wipe down counters

me: pic.twitter.com/Yrzzk4UAkf — Mandy (@Mandyy3799) March 6, 2017

These examples are pitch-perfect and will remind you of your life at a new job. Twitter can be so damn real. So, so, real.