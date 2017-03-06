The 22 Realest Examples Of People Buttoning Up For Interviews And Not Giving A Damn Once They Get The Job

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 22

Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 11.37.00 AM

You In An Interview vs. You At Work

We’ve all been there before. All prim and proper at a job interview. We’re putting on our best shows, best feet forward and trying to impress bosses. Then we get the job and all bets are off. These twitter users know exactly how it is and broke it down to perfection.

These examples are pitch-perfect and will remind you of your life at a new job. Twitter can be so damn real. So, so, real.

Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 11.37.00 AM

Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 12.03.57 PM

Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 12.04.03 PM

    Continue Slideshow

    Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 2.30.28 PM

    Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 2.44.48 PM

    Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 3.07.56 PM

    Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 3.08.05 PM

    Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 3.08.22 PM

    Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 3.12.00 PM

    Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 3.13.32 PM

    Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 3.15.03 PM

    Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 3.15.11 PM

    Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 3.15.22 PM

    Screen Shot 2017-03-06 at 3.15.59 PM

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819202122
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://www.naijarepublic.com/the-22-realest-examples-of-people-buttoning-up-for-interviews-and-not-giving-a-damn-once-they-get-the-job/ The 22 Realest Examples Of People Buttoning Up For Interviews And Not Giving A Damn Once They Get The Job - NaijaRepublic Site

      […] Original Article […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus