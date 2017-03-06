Pregnant BeyBey And Hubby Hov Bring Blue Ivy To Beauty And The Beast Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
Pregnant With Twins Beyoncé Posts Photos From Beauty And The Beast Premiere

Mama BeyBey is still glowing her way through this double pregnancy. Blue Ivy’s mom flaunted her pregnant with twins steez on her website in a series of photos she posted from the Beauty and the Beast premiere, which she attended with hubby Hov and Blue Ivy.

Hit the flip for more great images from their family outing.

    Bey wore a Gucci gown with Alaia heels and accessories by Kimberly McDonald

