Pregnant BeyBey And Hubby Hov Bring Blue Ivy To Beauty And The Beast Premiere
Pregnant With Twins Beyoncé Posts Photos From Beauty And The Beast Premiere
Mama BeyBey is still glowing her way through this double pregnancy. Blue Ivy’s mom flaunted her pregnant with twins steez on her website in a series of photos she posted from the Beauty and the Beast premiere, which she attended with hubby Hov and Blue Ivy.
Bey wore a Gucci gown with Alaia heels and accessories by Kimberly McDonald