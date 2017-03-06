ANTM Contestant Says Cops Didn’t Take His Rape Seriously Because He’s Not “A Little Blonde White Girl”

On January 30, former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant Bello Sanchez says he was sexually assaulted by a man in a bathroom stall inside of Le Rouge nightclub in Paris. But when he went to authorities to report the matter, the LA native says ” They were of no help.”

Specifically, Sanchez claims cops administered an incomplete rape kit and did little to find the man who assaulted him. In a video to TMZ he explained he wants cops to finally “Look for that person.”

“Paris is so easy to find someone,” he said. “All the buildings are the same color, there’s not really a lot of places you can hide at. Why did they not look around in that moment as soon as they came when I told them? Why didn’t they do that? Why didn’t they ask questions to the security guards? They were of no help.”

Sanchez says it wasn’t until an advocacy group stepped in on his behalf 72 hours after the assault that he was given a proper rape kit. And he believes his race and sexuality have everything to do with how he was treated.

[madamenoire]

“Respect & Celebrate Everything That Got Yo A$$ Here.” Janelle Monae Wants To Normalize Menstruation

Y’all know March is the month designated for celebrating the glory and splendor of women. And in doing so, artist and actress Janelle Monae decided to honor women’s strength and ability to create life with a tweet that took a more biological approach to the subject.

I can see where both women are coming from. Bodily fluids are generally gross, let’s just be honest. But the conversation around periods and menstruation needs to change. As a culture, we don’t whisper about having to urinate. And while I’m sure no one wants to play in urine, it’s normalized. How many fart or poop jokes do we encounter in entertainment every single year? It’s normalized. Hell, we can even laugh about the way men streak their draws. (Talk about uncleanliness!) But any mention of menstrual blood and people’s lips immediately curl in disgust.

[madamenoire]

Lil Wayne Announces Three Tours This Year

Lil Wayne plans to be very busy in 2017. The New Orleans rapper has announced he is going on three tours this year.

Wayne made the announcement via Instagram. The three-tour package is being advertised as “Lil Wayne Takes Da Wurl.” It will consist of the Kampus Krash, Kloser 2 U and World Wide Weezy tours.

These tours will co-exist with three albums that Wayne also plans to drop this year. He announced that he was releasing Carter V, Funeral and Dedication 6. Mack MaineCash Money Records Vice-President also says that Wayne has an album titled Velvet ready to be released as well.

The Kloser 2U Tour has tickets via Live Nation’s website. Check out the dates below.

April 14 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace

April 15 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

April 19 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

April 20 – San Diego, CA – CCCU Open Air Theatre

April 21 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Palladium

April 27 – Oklahoma City, OK –The Criterion

April 28 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

April 30 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

May 2 – Nashville, TN – Revention Music Center

May 8 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

May 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Monroe Live

May 11 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

[hiphopwired]