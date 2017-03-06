Teacher’s Pet: Pervy 24-Year-Old Elementary Educator Popped For Making 11-Year-Old “Happy”

Milwaukee Elementary School Teacher Arrested For Sex Assault Of 11-Year-Old

24-year-old Katherine Gonzalez was placed in stainless steel bracelets and charged with first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 according to DailyMail.

Katherine is an elementary school teacher at Atlas Preparatory Academy and was caught sending Snapchats to an 11-year-old boy in addition to exchanging gropes in her car and at her home.

The two touched each other’s ‘private parts through their clothing,’ prosecutors said. The teacher allegedly told the student not to tell anyone about their relationship because she could lose her job and go to jail. Gonzalez told authorities that the victim is ‘chronically depressed’ and admitted to saying things to make the 11-year-old boy happy.

Image via Google Images/Milwaukee Police