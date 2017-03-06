You Can’t Be Serious: Ben Carson Says Slave Ships Held “Immigrants” With Dreams Of Future Prosperity

Ben Carson’s Knowledge About Slavery History Is Pretty Much Trash

Not sure how Ben Carson made his way through all those years of college and was able to get into medical school without knowing jack isht about history, but then again this country has never given much credence to telling the truth about black history anyway. The HUD secretary made another huge blunder today during a speech to employees where he called the U.S. the land of dreams and opportunity, Carson mentioned “immigrants” riding in the bottom of slave ships with dreams for their descendants:

Via The Daily Beast:

“There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less.” He added: “They too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

Pretty sure those “immigrants” on the bottom of slave ships were dreaming about escape, survival and death — not this so-called land of opportunity where they’d be forced to work for ZERO wages, be tortured regularly and torn away from their loved ones. WTF @ worked even harder for “less.”

SMH… This cabinet is so full of dummies it’s hard to tell who the biggest fool is.

HUD spox says no one in the room believed Secretary Ben Carson "was confusing voluntary immigration with involuntary servitude. Please." — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) March 6, 2017

And we’re supposed to believe Carson actually knew what he was talking about?

PLEASE!