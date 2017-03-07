Prince Michael Jackson Talks Candidly About His Father’s Legacy On GMA [Video]

Prince Michael says his father wanted all his children to pursue whatever they wanted in life. He chose a video production company entitled “King’s Son.” He gave the reason why:

“So, I was born as Prince and that was the name my dad had given to me, but my dad had earned the epithet King of Pop and that’s through hard work and years of training and everything that he worked so hard to get. So it’s a form of motivation because my name is Prince, but for all intents and purposes I am the King’s son — working to get my own epithet.”