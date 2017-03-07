RHOA Sneak Peek: Sheree Whitfield Confronts Her Ex-Hubby Bob About Choking Her Out During Their Marriage [Video]

Sheree has made no secret of the fact that she and Bob got to scrapping a few times over the course of their 7-year marriage….but she never revealed how serious the abusiveness got between them.

In a clip from next week’s episode, Sheree talks with Bob about the times he got physical with her during their disagreements in the relationship, in front of Phaedra and Kenya.

Which also begs the question of why she was so hesitant to admit that Kenya was onto something when she brought up the fact that Sheree had also been in domestic violence situations a few episodes back…

Bravo