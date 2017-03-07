Chance The Rapper Donates Over $1 Million To Chicago Public Schools

Chance the Rapper is still keeping up the momentum from his Friday evening meeting with the Governor of Illinois over the fate of severely underfunded Chicago Public Schools.

After what he called a “disappointing” exchange with Governor Rauner, Chance vowed to bounce back on Monday with a plan of his own to help the school system:

Chicago Public Schools and I did not lose today. Please don't let that become the narrative. Monday morning I'll have a plan. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 3, 2017

And he stuck to his word. The rapper held a press conference at Westcott Elementary School in Chicago on Monday afternoon to not only discuss the importance of and possibilities for education funding but to announce that he is personally making a $1 million donation to Chicago Public Schools.

The news conference focused on what Chance called an “urgent need” to provide funding for Chicago schools, and glossed over his disappointment in the Governor’s stance on the matter, noting that Rauner was unwilling to budge on denying funding to the schools without pushing back with his own ultimatums.

“Gov. Rauner can use his executive power to give Chicago’s children the resources they need to fulfill their God-given right to learn. Our talks were unsuccessful.”

Great to see Chance taking matters into his own hands! Hopefully he can get someone in goverment on his side to follow suit.

