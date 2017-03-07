Gucci And Fiancee Keyshia Ka’oir Serve #RelationshipGoals In New GQ Style Photoshoot
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Pose For GQ Style
Gucci Mane and his lady are entering into official wedded bliss later on this year. While preparing for the nuptials of the year, the duo is posing for some cutely coupled-up snaps for the pages of GQ Style.
Keyshia debuted the photos on her Instagram earlier this evening:
The couple is looking quite “prom photo fresh” in the snap as they embrace each other for the camera…Gucci decked out in a nude coat, white button-down, and a black and white scarf, while Keyshia rocked a matching blush rib-knit zip-up top and a long flowing skirt.
Keyshia teased the photo shoot last month with this behind-the-scenes photo…showing her and her man La Flare posing for the camera alongside a sweet message about her enduring love for East Atlanta Santa.
To my soon to be husband.. Happy Birthday my love! I thank God for u each & everyday. I am deeply in love with you and I cherish every moment we share together! I'm overjoyed as I watch you sleep to you waking me up just to tell me how much you love me😌 You are more than my man, you are my best friend, my confidant, my reason and my purpose… I LOVE U my baby @laflare1017 ❤️😘2/12
Sweet right? We can’t wait to see the entire spread…