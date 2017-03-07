Gucci And Fiancee Keyshia Ka’oir Serve #RelationshipGoals In New GQ Style Photoshoot

Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Pose For GQ Style

Gucci Mane and his lady are entering into official wedded bliss later on this year. While preparing for the nuptials of the year, the duo is posing for some cutely coupled-up snaps for the pages of GQ Style.

Keyshia debuted the photos on her Instagram earlier this evening:

GQ Style !!!!!!!!! A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

The couple is looking quite “prom photo fresh” in the snap as they embrace each other for the camera…Gucci decked out in a nude coat, white button-down, and a black and white scarf, while Keyshia rocked a matching blush rib-knit zip-up top and a long flowing skirt.

Another look from #GucciMane and #KeyshiaKaoir's #GQstyle shoot A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:11pm PST

Keyshia teased the photo shoot last month with this behind-the-scenes photo…showing her and her man La Flare posing for the camera alongside a sweet message about her enduring love for East Atlanta Santa.

Sweet right? We can’t wait to see the entire spread…

Instagram