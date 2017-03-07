People Think Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Is Just As Pretty As Rasheeda

- By Bossip Staff
Were you watching #LHHATL???

Pictures Of Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Jasmine Washington

If you watched last night’s #LHHATL premiere then you no doubt saw the moment that Kirk Frost was confronted by the woman who allegedly had his baby. As previously reported BOSSIP uncovered court documents from Jasmine Washington who claims that Kirk fathered her son Kannon Mekhi Washington.

Jasmine also alleged that Kirk encouraged her not to work, and she became his kept woman. He gave her a living allowance and even gave her a car to drive as an incentive to stay with him, according to court docs obtained by BOSSIP.

Now Jasmine made her premiere on reality TV television and the woman who according to people like Yung Joc is “really pretty, like Rasheed pretty” is a trending topic.

Jasmine, 27, previously posed for these photos while pregnant with Kirk’s alleged baby…
Jasmine Washington Kirk Frost

and she does have some similarities to Kirk’s wife.

Jasmine Washington Kirk Frost

Is Jasmine as pretty as Rasheeda???

More Kirk, Rasheeda and Jasmine on the flip.

This is Kannon Mehki, Kirk’s alleged baby with Jasmine.
Jasmine Washington Kirk Frost

Kirk’s getting OBLITERATED by fans who think the storyline is either fake, or think he’s a scumbag.

Fans are asking Rasheeda why she’s still wearing her wedding ring in photos.

Jasmine is getting blasted by fans who think she’s a homewrecker.

