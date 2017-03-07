Another Bill For Kylie: Tyga Is A No Show For Court And Loses 65 Racks In Lawsuit



No-Show Tyga Loses $65,000 Lawsuit To Vegas Promoter

Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend was no-show in court this week and took a $65,00o hit to pockets. Tyga was being sued by a Vegas promoter for pocketing appearance money and never showing up according to TMZ. The rapper was obligated to perform at the club last year and also not perform at competing venues around the same time and did just that. A judge ordered that he fork over the cash immediately.

So, where in the world was Tyga when he was supposed to be in court?? We checked his instagram account and it looks like he’s actually overseas getting a bag. Maybe he just took a temporary loss to gain a few euros? Anywho, pay yo bills!