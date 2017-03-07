Ho Sit Down: Casey Anthony Says She DGAF What People Think “I Sleep Pretty Good At Night”

Casey Anthony Emerges From Hiding And We Are Ready For Her To Go Back

SMH… This broad really has some nerve. Casey Anthony seems to have crawled out from under the rock where she has been hiding almost nine years after being acquitted of killing her 2-year-old Caylee, who went missing in June 2008 but wasn’t reported missing until nearly a full month later. Anthony just was interviewed for the first time about her daughter’s death by the Associated Press — and we’re pretty sure public opinion won’t be much changed by what she has to say.

For her own part, Anthony says she understands why people feel the way they do about her:

“Based off what was in the media,” Anthony said. “I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do.”

BUT she still insists she doesn’t know what happened to Caylee.

“I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened,” she said.

Asked about the drowning defense, Casey Anthony hesitated: “Everyone has their theories, I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me. ”

Sorry but we still don’t understand what the purpose of talking to this broad was. Apparently the AP doesn’t know either because the article ACTUALLY STATES that it’s unclear why Anthony agreed to speak with the AP and that she later texted the interviewer asking them not to publish the story. SMH.

Anthony also said she sees herself as kind of an Alice in Wonderland while she views the public as the Red Queen:

“The queen is proclaiming: ‘No, no, sentence first, verdict afterward,'” she says. “I sense and feel to this day that is a direct parallel to what I lived. My sentence was doled out long before there was a verdict. Sentence first, verdict afterward. People found me guilty long before I had my day in court.”

One thing we did find interesting, Casey Anthony lives in the home of South Florida private detective Patrick McKenna — the investigator for her defense team. He also was lead investigator in OJ Simpson’s case. Casey works for McKenna, mostly doing online searches, and says she’s fascinated with the Simpson case and thinks there are “a lot of parallels” to her experience.

“I can empathize with his situation,” she said.

Seriously BIH? Who empathizes with OJ in 2017?!

Anthony still seems to have a great opinion of herself despite the public’s disgust with her. She told interviewers:

“I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she said. “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

So yeah, as you can see, not much has changed in nine years. Ain’t isht broads still ain’t isht.

